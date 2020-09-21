Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Early morning crash sends one woman to the hospital

Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A single-car crash sent one woman to the hospital with severe injuries.

The crash happened around midnight Monday at St. Andrews Boulevard and State Road 327.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the woman was speeding traveling northeast on St. Andrews Boulevard before her car flipped several times.

Due to the severe damage on her car, Bay County Fire Rescue had to cut the woman out of the vehicle with the jaws of life.

Deputies said she was taken to the hospital with a traumatic cut to her head.

