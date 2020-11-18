Doug Moore sworn in as Bay County District Four Commissioner

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Commission has a new board member after Doug Moore was officially sworn in as the District Four Commissioner on Tuesday morning.

Moore was joined by his friends and family during the ceremony at Tuesday’s county commission meeting, sworn in along with incumbent commissioners.

He said he feels honored to have been elected and is excited to get to work in serving the community, with big priorities in mind like road improvements and growing community centers.

He added that he’s excited to work alongside the commissioners, since he’s worked with them before as the former volunteer chairman of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce.

“It was a real honor to be able to be up there with the gentlemen that have already served,” Moore said. “I’ve worked with them in a different capacity for the last several years and it’s not something I was ever expecting the opportunity to be able to have but it really was a great honor to be elected.

Moore will be serving the last two years of former commissioner Keith Baker’s term, after he resigned earlier this year after being charged in an FBI corruption scandal. Moore said he feels he will be a strong addition to the team.

“I think I’m going to be very complementary to the skill sets that they have and I think it will allow us to cover the issues of the county and the community from a lot of different perspectives,” he said. “We can flesh things out in a fuller fashion for the community.”