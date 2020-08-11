Design plans for Bay High Fine Arts Center approved

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay High Fine Arts building has been in the works for some time now and things are finally coming together for the local high school.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, the design for the fine arts center’s preliminary design plans were approved, including the floor plans, and seating.

The project is funded largely by a generous donation from the Nelson family, and also by the half cents sales tax.

The center will be located right next to the new STEM building at the corner of 13th Street and Harrison Avenue.

As pricing for materials and construction methods are being discussed, they hope to start demolition of the existing classrooms soon.

Director of Facilities, Lee Walters says the building will be different than any other Bay County school.

“It will be a continuation of what I said when we started the same building, it’s not gonna be your average high school campus when this transformation is done. When this fine art center is complete, it will be the envy of everybody else in Northwest Florida, definitely from the high school perspective,” said Walters.

The facilities department says this college level facility will hopefully be occupied a year and a half from today.