Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Design plans for Bay High Fine Arts Center approved

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay High Fine Arts building has been in the works for some time now and things are finally coming together for the local high school.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, the design for the fine arts center’s preliminary design plans were approved, including the floor plans, and seating.

The  project is funded largely by a generous donation from the Nelson family, and also by the half cents sales tax.

The center will be located right next to the new STEM building at the corner of 13th Street and Harrison Avenue.

As pricing for materials and construction methods are being discussed, they hope to start demolition of the existing classrooms soon.

Director of Facilities, Lee Walters says the building will be different than any other Bay County school.

“It will be a continuation of what I said when we started the same building, it’s not gonna be your average high school campus when this transformation is done. When this fine art center is complete, it will be the envy of everybody else in Northwest Florida, definitely from the high school perspective,” said Walters.

The facilities department says this college level facility will hopefully be occupied a year and a half from today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Hamm speaks on documentary allegations

Design plans for Bay High Fine Arts Center approved

Bay District School staff will receive a cost of living stipend

14 Bay County employees donate plasma

Woman dies in Springfield crash

Plans for a hotel and restaurant at the Panama City marina are revealed

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the