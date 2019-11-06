Deputies say Okaloosa man stabbed another man in the back

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect wanted for stabbing a 23-year old Crestview man in the back following an argument, officials wrote in a news release.

The victim told deputies he went to a residence at 3921 Chambrey Road near Crestview on November 1st to pick up a friend. He says another individual, 41-year-old Billy Jack Keene, opened the door and began a verbal altercation.

The victim turned to walk away but told deputies Keene grabbed him from behind and stabbed him in the back.

A friend of the victim who was waiting in the car drove him to North Okaloosa Medical Center for treatment. Keene is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.