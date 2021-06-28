Debris spill on Back Beach Road leads to standstill traffic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Traffic came to a standstill and moved slowly for drivers heading westbound after debris spilled onto the roadway at the foot of the Hathaway Bridge Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in front of the CVS on Back Beach Road, right past the intersection of Back Beach Road and Wildwood Road.

West bound PCB Pkwy is blocked at Thomas Dr due to debris dumpster spill on the roadway. Emergency responders are on scene. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/8K6y4QKyNp — BayCountyTMC (@BayCountyTMC) June 28, 2021

According to Florida Highway Patrol, no one was injured.

Some drivers said they waited for quite a while in traffic on the Hathaway Bridge as the road blockage caused quite the back up for those headed westbound towards Panama City Beach.

As of 5:50 p.m., Bay County Traffic Management Center reported the blockage was cleared.