Deadline for FEMA trailer residents to find new housing extended

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly two years after Hurricane Michael FEMA trailers continue to occupy space at the Bay County Fairgrounds.

And as deadlines are extended, they will stay there a bit longer.

Provided as temporary housing for those who had their houses several damaged by Hurricane Michael, many are still looking for a place to call home.

The original deadline for residents to find a new place to live was Oct. 11, but recently, FEMA officials have extended it to Feb. 11.

FEMA staff said they have been working with renters as they begin their transition plans, including connecting them with local voluntary agencies and identifying employment opportunities.