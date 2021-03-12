Data shows a disparity amongst population for COVID-19 vaccine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Local healthcare professional have been administering the COVID-19 vaccinations for nearly three months, but data shows not everyone who is eligible is rushing to get the shots.

According to the Bay County Health Department, as of this week, 25,547 Bay County residents have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

1,355 of those are African American, 7% of the total vaccination group, even though African Americans comprise 12% of the local population.

While a lack of transportation or access to computers may account for the lower vaccination rate, Bay county physician Dr. Albert Mapp points to other factors.

“We see a disparity among the African American community just a general distrust of the medical community,” said Dr. Albert Mapp.

Dr. Mapp said this is not a new phenomena.

“This is something we have seen in the African American community for generations on generations,” said Mapp.

The most notable example, the Tuskegee experiments which occurred from 1932 all the way until 1972.

Researchers used African American men to determine how untreated syphilis would effect the body, without telling the patients what they were doing.

“That’s probably the most notorious example of mistreatment that African Americans received from the federal government,” said Mapp.

Janice Lucas the executive director with the LEAD coalition said she’s seen the COVID-19 virus take a toll on the community.

“One of the reasons COVD-19 is more detrimental to minority populations is we tend not to go to the doctor on a regular basis,” said Lucas.

Lucas is a Panama City native and said the fight against COVID-19 is personal.

“As we started looking at the numbers they became faces, they became people that we know,” said Lucas.

Lucas feels the vaccine can be a lifeline for her community.

“That’s the only way and best way for us to get ahead of the virus,” said Lucas.

Lucas said the LEAD coalition along with Resilient American Communities of Bay County have been working to hold mass vaccination events at the Lynn Haven Senior Center monthly. She added they are in talks with local hospitals about holding vaccine events within certain communities to make the vaccine even more accessible to residents.