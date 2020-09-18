Dam gives way causing major issues on John Pitts Road

BAYOU GEORGE Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Sally may be long gone, but damage and flooding waters are gonna be here for a while. One of the areas hardest hit in Bay County is Bayou George.

The heavy rains caused a private dam by John Pitts Road to give way and rap people in their homes. The dam at the Lakewood Manor Estates has been there for years but the heavy rainfall proved to be too much to handle.

Residents like Clay Patton watched from their homes as the water inside the dam got higher and higher.

“There was a 10 to 12 foot wall of water that came when the dam gave way at the lake and came across the road,” said Patton. “It did some serious damage.”

When it was released, it caused major flooding to roadways and homes. Some residents are trapped with nowhere to go.

“There were say three or four hundred families that were on this side of the water, this is the only way in and out,” said Patton

One day after the storm – the water is subsiding but the leftover damage is very visible.

Residents in the area say they have never seen anything like it.

“We’ve lived here for about seven years and the lake was probably about 10 feet higher than I’ve ever seen it,” said Kieth Hartless. “I’ve never seen it that high.”

Bay County workers cleared debris all day from John Pitts road while neighbors gathered to take a look at the scene – most still in shock.

“It was a concern watching it,” said Hartless. “I don’t think the dam had a chance.”

Although there is still water flowing most of it has seeped into the ground and is now mud.

Residents are now able to pass through john pitts road but at a very slow pace because of all the workers cleaning up debris.