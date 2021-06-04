CPAR launches “Employer Assisted Housing” program to help workers become homeowners

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — If you are looking to buy a house, you may notice some high prices, but The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors just launched a program that could help.

Amanda Corbin, President of CPAR, said the Employer Assisted Housing program helps both businesses and their employees.

“Right now it is hard to find employees,” Corbin said. “It’s good to have extra benefits for them to attract more employees for the area. It is offered as a benefit just like a 401k.”

She said the hope is the program will make it easier for businesses to find workers, reduce employee commuting and get more people to buy homes in the area.

Corbin said certified realtors will come to each business and talk to employees about the homeowner process.

“We want to help people who maybe thought they would never own a home to get in a home and have more homeowners in Bay County and the surrounding five counties that we serve,” Corbin said.

Currently in Bay County, 70 percent of people are home renters and 30 percent are homeowners. Chairman of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, Christopher Moore, said this program could help to change those numbers and lead to a better Bay.

“This employee assistant housing is really going to be a key part I think increasing and flipping that percentage over from 70/30,” Moore said

Moore said there are many businesses in need of employees. He said this program will create higher employee productivity, which will ultimately help the entire area.

“We are excited as a chamber member to partner with CPAR and make sure that we are doing everything we can for our employees and potential employees,” Moore said.

All businesses are eligible for this program. The applications are now open on CPAR’s website.