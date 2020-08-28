COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to open in Callaway

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Starting August 31, a county and state supported drive-thru testing site will be set up at the Callaway Recreational Complex located at 500 Callaway Parkway.

The Callaway site replaces the testing site currently set up at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach.

The drive-thru testing site set up at the Lynn Haven Sports Park, located at 2201 Recreation Drive, is still open.

The two testing sites are open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The tests are molecular (PCR) and are available to adults 18 and older with or without symptoms and to children ages 5 to 17, with a parent or guardian.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are accepted at both locations after 10:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and after 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.