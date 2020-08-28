COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to open in Callaway

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Starting August 31, a county and state supported drive-thru testing site will be set up at the Callaway Recreational Complex located at 500 Callaway Parkway.
The Callaway site replaces the testing site currently set up at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach.
The drive-thru testing site set up at the Lynn Haven Sports Park, located at 2201 Recreation Drive, is still open.
The two testing sites are open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The tests are molecular (PCR) and are available to adults 18 and older with or without symptoms and to children ages 5 to 17, with a parent or guardian.
Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are accepted at both locations after 10:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and after 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.