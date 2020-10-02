Controversial rezoning request off Bayshore Drive withdrawn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A group of Bay County residents can rejoice after a rezoning request was withdrawn.

County officials said the developer who wanted to rezone a piece of property off Bayshore Drive, from residential to commercial, has withdrawn his request.

Documents show there were plans for fenced marina storage on the property.

Several residents signed a petition against the zoning back in June fearing the change could cause traffic issues and lower their property values.

County officials also said the issue wouldn’t be considered further.