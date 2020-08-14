Concept ideas announced for incoming skatepark in Bay County

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County and Team Pain Skateparks held a virtual meeting Thursday night to discuss the newest skatepark coming to our area.

As designers come up with concepts for the new skatepark in bay county, there is one thing that Team Pain owner, Tim Payne, says is very important.

“To really get what the community wants and this meeting is going to kinda vet that out,” said Payne.

Team Pain designs has held two virtual meetings prior to Thursday’s to understand the wants of the skaters in Bay County. What they found is that skaters want a wide range of elements.

“The community is really diverse from eight year old kids to to 55 year old people you know like there is a wide range of people that are going to use the park,” said Payne.

After hearing the feedback, Payne and his team came up with four concept designs.

Payne says the park which will be built at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex will include at least one bowl, street elements, ledges and handrails.

Many loved the concepts the team showed while others felt they needed more work.

This is a one million dollar project funded by both Bay County and the Tourist Development Center.

For skaters who could not attend tonight’s meeting team pain still has their survey open so you can share your thoughts.