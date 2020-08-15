Community supports local man struggling with sudden health complications and COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is bringing the community together, as they work to help him and his family following a scary week at the hospital.

Jef Logsdon is a lifetime Panama City resident who has worked at several bars and restaurants in the area. Friends and family have said he is beloved by the local community.

“He’s one of the most positive people that I’ve ever been around,” said Judd Manuel, owner of Mosey’s Downtown.

“He loves everybody, genuinely and they know that,” said Logsdon’s wife, Julie.

Recently, however, he was admitted to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, struggling with sudden health complications and now a COVID-19 diagnosis. This comes only a month after his 31-year old sister, Sarah, passed away after an eight month battle with cancer.

“It’s been a really hard thing for me and his family to have to have this on the heels of that,” Mrs. Logsdon said. “It’s really hard to watch someone you love suffer so much.”

Logsdon’s mother, Pam Ventidos, said it’s been extremely difficult.

“There’s a lot of grief with the passing of Sarah, and with Jef, it’s just very overwhelming,” Ventidos said.

As of Saturday, Mrs. Logsdon said they’ve heard good news from the hospital.

“His lab work is turning out some good results and things are on the mend,” she said, adding that she was even able to bring him home from the hospital on Saturday afternoon. She said it’ll likely be a long, expensive road to recovery as the doctors learn more about what caused the issues.

Now, the community is working together to give back to Logsdon and his family through several fundraisers, working to show him the love and positivity they say he’s shown them for years.

“He was always just so supportive, and kind and genuine,” said Justin Butler, a local comedian and friend of Logsdon. “Seeing him go through this, I really feel like it’s the perfect chance for the community, especially the artistic community, to show him some of the support that he’s shown us.”

So far, people have donated more than $50 thousand through a GoFundMe page to go towards Logsdon’s recovery, and more fundraising events are being planned.

“That really goes to show how Jef individually and Julie his wife as well have both impacted so many lives throughout the years in this community,” said Heidi Mueller, another friend of Logsdon who is helping to organize several of these events. One of those will be at Taproom in Historic St. Andrews, where Logsdon bartends, on Sunday, August 16th from noon until 6 p.m..

Butler said he is also planning a virtual fundraising event on Saturday, August 29th, with details to be announced.

Mrs. Logsdon said the support has been overwhelming.

“I just think he would be blown away,” she said, through tears. “I really think he would be blown away.”

His friends and family have faith that Logsdon will recover.

“I’m real proud to see everybody coming out to support him,” said Manuel. “I can’t wait to see him again.”

Click here to be redirected to Logsdon’s GoFundMe page.