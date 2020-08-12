City of Lynn Haven awards two contracts for rebuild of city properties

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven made progress at Tuesday’s commission meeting when it comes to the rebuild of city properties destroyed by Hurricane Michael. The commission awarded two separate architectural contracts.

DAG Architects will now be responsible for designing a master plan for the sports complex. The project will be broken up into phases and DAG must check in with the commission before moving forward with each phase. They’ll begin construction on the five baseball fields first.

“We decided to do it in phases and we’re going to do the ball fields first and infrastructure last and we’re going to come back to the commission between each phase for funding and to make sure we have it,” said Commissioner Judy Tinder.