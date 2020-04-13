Circuit Judge Michael Overstreet announces he’s retiring

Bay County
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The search is on for a new circuit judge after the Honorable Michael Overstreet of Panama City announced he’s retiring.

Overstreet received his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.

Overstreet started practicing law in 1979 and became a Circuit Judge in 1996 and served in the position for nearly 24 years.

He and his wife, Paula, have a daughter.

Pursuant to a request from Governor Ron Desantis, the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit’s Judicial Nominating Commission will accept and review applications from members of the Florida Bar.

They will then give their recommendations to the Governor, who will appoint someone to that position.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

pc sewage issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "pc sewage issues"

Interview with US Rep Vicente Gonzalez on 2020 Census count of South TX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interview with US Rep Vicente Gonzalez on 2020 Census count of South TX"

Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class"

Families find creative ways to replace neighborhood egg hunts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families find creative ways to replace neighborhood egg hunts"

Local neighborhood celebrates Easter Sunday outside their front door

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local neighborhood celebrates Easter Sunday outside their front door"

Grease Pro offering deals to first responders and medical staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grease Pro offering deals to first responders and medical staff"
More Local News