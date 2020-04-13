Circuit Judge Michael Overstreet announces he’s retiring

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The search is on for a new circuit judge after the Honorable Michael Overstreet of Panama City announced he’s retiring.

Overstreet received his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.

Overstreet started practicing law in 1979 and became a Circuit Judge in 1996 and served in the position for nearly 24 years.

He and his wife, Paula, have a daughter.

Pursuant to a request from Governor Ron Desantis, the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit’s Judicial Nominating Commission will accept and review applications from members of the Florida Bar.

They will then give their recommendations to the Governor, who will appoint someone to that position.