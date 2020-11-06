Chamber of Commerce resumes in-person First Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time since March of this year, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce held an in-person First Friday event for local business leaders to attend.

They gathered Friday morning at FSU Panama City around 8 a.m., and heard from State Representative Jay Trumbull during a presentation on Florida’s current economic status, revenue forecast and future budget.

First Friday speakers also highlighted their excitement in resuming in-person meetings, while continuing to stream them online.

“It’s something that people wake up and look forward it and it gives a good sense of camaraderie and networking that they can still come to,” said Elizabeth Smith, Bay County Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Events and Foundation. “So, even though we have to approach things differently and we’ve had to have a new way of thinking, it’s very beneficial to attend.”

The Chamber will meet again for First Friday on December 4, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at FSU-PC.

Find out more about the Chamber of Commerce by visiting its website.