Center for the Arts featuring two new ‘fringe’ art exhibits

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Center for the Arts has been showcasing the work of local artists for decades, and each month or so, they bring in new exhibits.

To wrap up the end of Summer, they are featuring a couple of fringe-art exhibits: The Art of Tattooists and a solo show by local Panama City Resident Brandon Garza.

“So Brandon Garza moved back here in february and he immediately jumped back into the art world. He came in and introduced himself, and we happened to have a space in the cafeteria area so we asked if he’d like to show his work here,” said Marketing Director, Dixie Clough.

A new wave of art inspired by skateboarding and outsider art.

“His stuff is more fringe than people might be used to seeing here but we really like showing all different types of art,” said Clough.

As for their tattooist exhibit, they had plans that were canceled due to the Pandemic.

“We were planning to do a big tattoo show in the main gallery but it got canceled this year. But we also reached out to tattoo artists already, so we invited them to show their work at a smaller gallery down here as a kind of a preview for next year’s show,” said Clough.

Both of these exhibits staff say, bring something unique to the center and its visitors.

“We always want to show people different types of art in our gallery that they might not usually see in galleries. Like tattoo art, outsider art, and we have some collage work right now, we have skateboards upstairs, so we want people to know that any type of art is art,” said Clough.

If you don’t want to miss either of these exhibits make sure you come by the Center for the Arts by August 29th.