Celebrating lineworker appreciation day as 180 Gulf Power workers head to Texas for hurricane clean up

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Today is lineworker appreciation day, a day to thank the men and women who work 24/7 to keep our lights on.

The workers at Gulf Power do everything from repairs, installing new light polls and hooking up transformers.

These workers have worked throughout the pandemic as well as after Hurricane Michael to restore power for the panhandle.

Gulf Power spokeswoman Sarah Gatewood says these workers are happy to give back and restore service for the area and it is our turn to say thank you.

“They work very hard 24 hours a day, seven days a week we have somebody on duty working to keep the lights on for our customers and so we want to thank them for all of that hard work,” said Gatewood.

Gatewood says tomorrow morning 180 Gulf Power employees from our area will head to Texas to help clean up the damage from Hurricane Laura.

She says many lineworkers came to the panhandle to help after Hurricane Michael so they are thrilled to return the favor.