CareerSource Gulf Coast to host their first ever virtual Career Expo

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Attention all job seekers in the Bay County area:

For the first time ever, the 17th annual Career Expo hosted by CareerSource Gulf Coast will take place virtually. This event will take place Thursday, May 13.

There are options from entry-level to managerial-level positions. Whether a job seeker is entering/reentering the workforce or looking for a new opportunity, this is a great hiring event to attend!

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

You can participate from the comfort of your home or office. This event is being held on a virtual platform. Jobseekers still have time to register and can do so by visiting the CareerSource website.

CareerSource Gulf Coast will have computers available at their Panama City location on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who need to use one.