Car flips into Bay water near Beach Drive

Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are responding to a scene after one person flipped their car into the Bay right off of Beach Drive.

Around 8 pm Tuesday night a car was headed West on Beach Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle and slid onto the railing on the right side of the road and flipped into the Bay.


Panama City Police on the scene say the male driver was around 25 years old. He has been taken to the hospital for minor injuries but no other injuries are reported at this time.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle and no other cars were involved in the crash. The road was closed temporarily Tuesday night as wreckers worked to pull the car out of the water.

