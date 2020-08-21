Canvassing Board certifies Bay County Primary Election results

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2020 Primary Election results have been certified in Bay County and no recounts will be required, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen and County Commissioner Griff Griffitts met August 21 to review vote-by-mail ballots and determine their legitimacy.

Andersen said some mail-in ballots were rejected for a variety of reasons, including ballots missing signatures or signed incorrectly, ballots placed in the wrong envelope, and those belonging to voters who did not contact the Supervisor of Elections office after employees called to notify them of an error.

“Vote by mail, you gotta get it right, you gotta put your signature on there,” Andersen said. “If you get notified, hey, get back with us and get it corrected. If you’re sending an affidavit in, you gotta send the affidavit, but you also have to send a copy of your I.D. That’s something that we had to reject some for today.”

The General Election will be held November 3, in which voters can also use mail-in ballots.

Andersen said anyone who is not registered yet, or who needs to request a vote-by-mail ballot, should do so immediately.

Find out more about the 2020 General Election and Bay County voting operations by visiting the Supervisor of Elections Office’s website.