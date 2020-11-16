Callaway welcomes $490,000 truck into their station with a walk-in ceremony

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Callaway Fire Department is adding another fire truck to their fleet. Monday morning the department hosted a push-in ceremony to welcome their newest vehicle.

This new custom fire truck took eight months to build, and was designed to be the newest model out there and able to carry more equipment than before.

The truck was also designed in red white and blue colors to symbolize pride in our country, with ‘We Support Our Troops’ also designed onto the side.

Callaway’s Fire Chief David Joyner says this is a big day for their department and staff.

“This is our first custom setup here in the city of Callaway. It’s a great day, it’s like the day a family gets a new car. But our car is going to be able to maneuver through the city safer, it’s going to be able to carry more tools to help the citizens and visitors of Callaway,” said Fire Chief Joyner.

The new ‘Fighting 19’ fire truck costs $490,000.

The vehicle will help the Callaway Fire Department serve the community with the latest life-saving technology.