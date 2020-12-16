Callaway Elementary digs back in time with capsule opening

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway Elementary School students and staff traveled back to 2010 by digging up a time capsule Wednesday morning.

Principal Andra Phillips and maintenance workers used shovels and their bare hands to retrieve the capsule from deep in the schools’ grounds, then carried the capsule indoors to uncover its contents.

Student artwork, goal and aspiration lists, magazines and a signed T-shirt from 10 years ago made up a few of the items inside.

Principal Phillips said digging up the capsule in rainy weather made for hard work, but a rewarding experience in seeing the differences between 2010 and 2020 elementary students.

“Looking at some of the work the students did back 10 years ago, thinking about the things we’re doing today and how they’re alike and how they’re different,” Phillips said. “Most of our things, we’re looking at technology and they were just drawing and coloring with pencils. Our students today are doing graphics and printing it off.”

Callaway 5th Grader Elizabeth Touchton said her older sister was one of the students who added memorabilia to the time capsule in 2010, and it was exciting to see what her sister experienced.

Touchton believes one item in particular will symbolize what this school year has been like for her and her classmates.

“I would put a mask in there so everyone knows what we went through in 2020.”