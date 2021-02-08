Breakfast Point Elementary parents upset over commercial shown in third grade class

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A third grade teacher at a Bay District school is facing complaints from parents after reportedly showing a 12 year old video example of a student made commercial.

The example was meant to be used to show students how to make a commercial of their own but the video included a scene that is being deemed inappropriate.

The commercial in question was made by two young boys apparently for their own class project in 2009.

The video shows one boy eating a snack and then runs out of soda. He gets out a toy gun, that looks real, loads it and shoots the other boy to steal his soda.

Cindy Mullen’s daughter is in Cindy Daniels’ class where the video was reportedly shown.

“I had no idea, I had to learn this from a friend because a concerned mom happened to post it on Facebook. That’s how I found out when I should have heard from the school.”

Mullen claims her child, along with others, were called into the principal’s office last week after the video was shown and were asked to give statements. She said she didn’t find out until Monday about the situation.

“Why didn’t I know my child was called to the principal’s office?,” Mullen said. “I feel like somebody should have said ‘Hey, you know, just want you to know we questioned your child.’ If there’s a fire drill we get three or four notices a day. Right? But there’s a commercial on gun violence and your kid goes to the principal’s office and you don’t hear anything? Like I feel like I should have known about this a week ago.”

Parents also said the day after their children were shown the video, their teacher allegedly pointed out someone had told on her.

“I guess there were two boys who were getting ready to make a commercial with nerf guns and they can’t do that now because somebody told on her.”

Mullen said she doesn’t understand why Daniels is still teaching.

“The school needs to do something and the parents need to know you know if your kid goes to third grade, ‘hey they might be exposed to this,’ Mullen said. “This is not right. This isn’t acceptable.”

Bay District Schools sent out a statement on Monday saying:

“We are aware that a few students in a third grade class at Breakfast Point Academy may have viewed a two-minute video last week that is not considered appropriate for school. The teacher contends that the video was shared inadvertently and we are in the process of completing an investigation into this situation. Educators are held to a very high standard and so we are always disappointed to hear of a concern like this but we are committed to doing all we can to investigate fully and move forward appropriately.

We do understand that students and parents may have questions regarding this situation but ongoing HR investigations are confidential. Additionally, state statute outlines a ten-day embargo period for any reprimands or documents that result from any HR investigations so that the employee has time to respond.

Unfortunately, in this age of technology and social media, students and teachers can access a plethora of materials which may or may not be appropriate for school. While we have an extensive firewall and monitoring services, no system is foolproof. We will be conducting additional training with our staff to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place while also making sure our students have the support they need. We will always be focused on the safety and security of our students and we appreciate the continued trust and partnership of our parents, guardians and community stakeholders.”

To see the whole video click here.