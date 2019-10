SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Springfield Police now know the identity of the person found floating in Martin Lake Saturday afternoon.

The Medical Examiners office identified him as Frank Yunger, 39, of Bay county. Officers said he’s a transient in the area.

This is still an open investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 872-7545 or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.