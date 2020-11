BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Friday night a boat crashed into the jetties at St. Andrews State Park around 7 P.M. Several people were treated for injuries.

The passengers on the boat were hurt but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, The United States Coast Guard, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

FWC will be continuing to investigate this incident and we will update you as we get more information.