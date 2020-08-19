Bill Husfelt re-elected as Bay Co. Schools Superintendent

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a controversial and challenging re-election campaign, William “Bill” Husfelt emerges victorious.

It was a close race for the Bay County Superintendent, but incumbent Husfelt prevailed once again after 12 years in office.

Opponent, Judy Vandergrift, put up a good fight, receiving 49.12% of the vote but it wasn’t enough to take the position away from Husfelt.

“I’m very blessed, I’m just glad it’s over with,” Husfelt said Tuesday night. “We’re excited, school is starting Thursday so it’s going to be a little hectic this week but we’ve got to get our students back in school.”

Husfelt said he expected it might be a tight race.

“My opponent was very sharp, she had a message that resonates with voters about change,” Husfelt said. “We are just very blessed to win and very confident that people know that we’ve got the experience to do what we need to do to keep moving forward.”

Husfelt said, going forward, the pandemic and mental wellness with both be a major priority.

“Both of those are right there at the top,” Husfelt said. “We’ve got the recovery from the hurricane. I think most of us know that a recession is coming. We’ve got to start working on that.”