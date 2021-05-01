Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization fundraising to make more matches at “The Big Event”

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — It is a special night for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northwest Florida as they hold their annual fundraising event.

This is the first year it will be known as “The Big Event,” and the organization is hoping to raise more money than ever.

Honorary Chair, Tricia Barry, said people from all across Bay County are coming together for a big reason.

“This particular program is unlike most other programs where you get that one on one interaction with children and adults and that mentorship is something that is difficult to duplicate,” Barry said.

The Big Brothers and Big Sisters in Bay County are currently servicing around 56 big little matches.

Everyone came together to donate and participate.

“A lot of sponsors, a lot of friends, a lot of community members, they’re all going to be here,” Barry said.

Some lucky winners will win prizes in the silent auction. CEO of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northwest Florida, Paula Shell, said all the money raised will go toward making more matches in Bay County.

“Every dollar that we raise stays in Bay County for the services that we do here,” Shell said. “We currently have about 48 littles on our waiting list waiting for a big brother or a big sister.”

Shell said the need has become even greater over the last two years. The hope is that Saturday’s big event will raise enough money to fulfill that need.

“One in three children will grow up without a mentor in their life,” Shell said. “That’s over 10 thousand children here in Bay County alone that’s over 57 thousand children in Northwest Florida and to me that’s unacceptable.”

Shell said the organization is always looking for volunteers. Many of those who attended the big event can say that becoming a big brother or sister was an amazing choice.