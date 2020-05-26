BDS board room named after long-time member, Ginger Littleton

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After serving in the education field for decades, Ginger Littleton is being remembered in more ways than one.

She retired back in October from a long tenure on the school board, and now her legacy will be remembered by the district for years to come.

Littleton worked for 41 years in education prior to her retirement and has been on the school board since 2006.

Littleton received many honors over the years, and is active on several community boards.

Most well known for trying to stop a gunman by attempting to hit the gun out of a school board shooter’s hand with her purse in 2010.. Many call her a hero.

Littleton says this is an honor she never expected.

“It’s really wonderful, it’s certainly unexpected. I’m very appreciative that the board thought my contribution was enough to honor me like this,” said Former School Board Member, Ginger Littleton.

Littleton’s spot will be open on the school board until the election on August 18th.