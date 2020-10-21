BCSO will keep watch on your home while you travel for the holidays

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Holiday Home Check program is back again.

This program puts another set of eyes on your home while you are traveling for the holidays to protect from robberies.

All you have to do to sign up is call BCSO and they will ask you a few questions, such as which cars will be left in your driveway and will you have neighbors coming over at any point.

Then deputies can drive by your home and make sure everything looks safe.

BCSO’s Public Information Officer Ruth Corley says everyone in Bay County is eligible to sign up.

“If we go by and see a car that is not supposed to be there that is a little bit of a red flag because we know they aren’t supposed to be there,” Corley said. “So we are going to stop and check things out.”

Some things deputies will look for are unlocked doors and windows. Deputies will also ask for your contact information should something happen and they need to notify the owner.

To sign up call (850) 747-4700.