BCSO kicks off 13th Annual Rodeo

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB)–The Bay County Sheriff’s Office 13th annual rodeo kicked off Friday night, providing a fun night for people of all ages.

The rodeo is being held in a new location this year, the Youngstown Fountain Ballpark.



While the location is different this year, it’s still the same old rodeo that the community loves.



All proceeds from the event go to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office mounted posse search and rescue team, a group of volunteers who donate their time and horses to assist with search and rescue missions across the panhandle.



The park was full of spectators, food vendors, bulls and horses. Those performing at the event say the rodeo has a little something for everyone.



“You’re gonna see a mixture of everything. This is gonna be a full rodeo. There’s gonna be bare back, saddle bronc, steel wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and of course the bull ride,” said Mark Lahmann, a talented attendee who traveled to Bay County from Missouri.



The rodeo is a two day event. It picks back up Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for $10.00 at the door. Veterans can get tickets for $5.00.