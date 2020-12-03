BCSO deputies arrest armed man with a samurai sword: the encounter is caught on video

CALLAWAY Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday Night, Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an armed man after he reportedly stabbed two women.

This happened after a peaceful confrontation between the suspect and the deputies – the whole situation was caught on video with BCSO’s new body cameras.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said when deputies arrived at the Callaway home on Beulah Avenue, the suspect was already gone.

“When deputies arrived on scene they found two females, the grandmother and the mother, to the suspect who had received some significant injuries from a knife,” Ford said.

Sheriff Ford said his deputies found the suspect 22-year-old Zachary Ables shortly after on Highway 22 carrying not just a knife but a samurai sword.

In the video, you can hear deputies saying, “drop it now, come on dude put the darn sword down, drop it now.”

The encounter was caught on video with body cameras that have only been in use since mid-October.

Sheriff Ford said he is happy the footage shows the deputies handling the situation properly.

“I think we need to show these situations where our training and the experience of these deputies pay off because this was a very dangerous, volatile situation,” Ford said.

The deputies then proceed to calmly talk to Ables and get him to put down the sword. The suspect was then arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

Sheriff Ford said his deputies did an outstanding job and followed their training.

“You could just see the relief on their face that you know they did what they were trained to do, but the suspect did comply with their commands and that’s very important,” Ford said.

The women who were injured with face lacerations are being treated at a local hospital but are expected to recover.