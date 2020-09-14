Bay High School JROTC program participates in 9/11 Memorial

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of the Bay High School JROTC paid their respects to our nation’s heroes today.

The students presented the colors at Mission BBQ’s 9/11 memorial event and even though they weren’t alive when the terrorist attacks happened, it doesn’t change the way they feel about this day.

“I had never lived through it, but it’s really heart breaking and I am still saddened when I was the videos and I cry,” said Cadet Captain Heldt.

Cadet Airman Beck with the Bay High School JROTC program said she wishes she could do more for those who lost their lives.

“It took hero’s lives, and it took power and courage to do that and this is all that we can do it just present colors for a few minutes and serve them for the thing they have done for this country,” Beck said.

Cadet Captain Williamson said she’s happy to honor and remember the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11.

“I wanted to honor those who have fought for us and have the firefighters and everyone who saved lives that day as well,” Williamson said.

Residents came out for the event in red, white and blue attire to pay their respects and remember the lives lost.

“We have to keep on remembering what it took to be patriotic,” said Kevin Higgerson. “What it took to have community awareness at that particular time, it was great and it was a good expression today.”

Another resident, Donna Higgerson, said she remembers the day vividly and does not want the younger generations to forget.

“I think that it’s awesome these younger people will maybe pass it on to their generation and the next generation of what happened on that horrible day,” Higgerson said. “It was horrible.”