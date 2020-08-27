Bay High School collecting supplies for those affected by Hurricane Laura

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One teacher in the Bay County school district wants to help residents of Texas and Louisiana who have been affected by Hurricane Laura by putting together a supply drive.

Nathaniel Taylor, a social science teacher for Bay High School, says the Bay County community knows how to show up for others during times of crisis.

“This is an 850, Bay County, type of event where we’re grouping together,” Taylor said. “That’s what we need. We need the whole community to come together and we know how to do that.”

Daniel Schultz, one of Taylor’s students, created the Facebook page for the relief drive and feels like it is important for Bay County to return the favor.

“It feels good to be a human and to step in and say ‘Hey, we have a responsibility as people to help those in need,'” Schultz said. “We were the people in need and people came from all over to help us so it’s important that we step in and we help.”

The ROTC program at Bay High School is also helping with the drive and for Master Sergeant James Rollins, the relief effort hits close to home.

“A lot of people from Texas and Louisiana came and helped us out you know during Hurricane Michael, so it’s good that we can go back and help the community especially somewhere where I actually grew up,” Rollins said. “It’s a really good feeling.”

Those who are interested in donating to the Hurricane Laura relief effort can drop off items from now until September 2nd at the ROTC building at Bay High School located on 12th Street in Panama City. For a full list of items, head on over to the 850 Relief Facebook page.