Bay District Schools updates mask policy

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School Board Members voted to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to students and staff wearing masks.

CDC guidelines state that masks should be worn when social distancing isn’t possible. District leaders said at their school board meeting that after further reviewing the guidelines put in place by health experts, that they are no longer allowing filtered masks to be worn in schools.

According to health leaders, these masks with a filter on the sides don’t work as effectively.

“We’re not trying to be the police about this. Again this is all about safety. And we know that this is not a pediatric event. Doctors have told us, the studies show that this is not a dangerous event for children, but the adults are. And so we’re trying to do everything we can to protect our adults and our teachers and support staff and administrators,” said Superintendent of Schools, Bill Husfelt.

Superintendent Husfelt says, as masks are provided to students at all schools, that a student will be given one if they bring a filtered one to school.

