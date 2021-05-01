Bay District Schools students perform at first ever “Jazz in the Park” event

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — This afternoon community members were dancing in their seats at the first ever Jazz in the Park event in Lynn Haven.

This concert featured jazz ensembles from Arnold High School, Deane Bozeman School, Mosley High School and Surfside Middle School.

Directors said the goal is for the students to get back some of the performances they lost over the last two years.

Crowd members got to enjoy some great music, snacks and the beautiful weather.

Each of the bands played some groovy tunes. Dean Bozeman Assistant Director of Bands, Jeremy Johnson, said he is glad their families finally had a chance to watch them perform.

“I mean that’s what it’s about just letting our kids get out and letting the community hear them,” Johnson said. “I don’t think they get to hear them so much and they don’t know what kind of talent they have in the schools.”

The students say this event meant a lot to them, especially for the seniors since this is one of their last performances.

Johnson said they hope to continue this event for years to come.