Bay District Schools staff learn coping skills and techniques, through workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Paper and Jenga pieces were just some of the building blocks of conversation at a special workshop for Bay District Schools teachers and staff Saturday morning.

‘Caregiver Journey of Hope’ is a partnership between Florida State University and Save the Children. Attendees learned about coping skills, mindfulness and brainstormed what they want Bay County to look like in the future.

“It’s a great opportunity for our staff to reflect on their journey and recovery and their own personal lives, as well as to learn coping skills and identify stress factors,” Kara Mulkusky, director of student services for Bay District Schools, said. “So this workshop is a great opportunity to help benefit the staff and the students.”

Those who participated can now take what they learned back with them.

“It’s a great way for them to take strategies back to their classrooms as well,” Mulkusky said.