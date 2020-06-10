Bay District Schools hosts virtual summer school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County School District is continuing their virtual learning into the summer.

The third-grade reading program as well as the traditional ESE summer program will be conducted virtually.

Students, just like during the regular school year, can choose paper-based learning methods if the technology is not available at their home.

Students also have the opportunity to speak with their teacher one-on-one for additional help as needed.

“We see a variety of things, it continues to strengthen students’ confidence in themselves as a reader, and just helps really prepare them as they move into that next grade level,” Instructional Specialist Linda Pitts said.

“It is very different, we are very used to seeing our children face to face. However, with virtual learning, we have given them multiple opportunities to interact with different programs that are things they may have not had access to previously. We can always find the silver learning and find something new to engage them in their learning,” ESE Director Kimberly Edwards said.

“We just encourage parents to continue to work with their students during the summer. Use things that are in the community, in the home, and just in everyday life– and use those as learning opportunities,” Edwards said.

While the learning will be done virtually for the month of June, at the start of July the district will re-evaluate if in-person learning could resume.