Bay District Schools honors Support Employee of the Year finalists

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The surprise patrol made its way to five different schools, Superintendent Bill Husfelt leading the way, to honor its Support Employee of the Year finalists.
The top five finalists are:
- Samantha Bennett from Margaret K. Lewis School
- Laygyn Melendez at Parker Elementary School
- Adrianna Hill with Bay High
- Amanda Odom from Jinks Middle School
- Anthony Cullen from Bay Base rounds out the top five finalists for bay district schools support employee of the year.
Congratulations to all!