Bay District Schools honors Support Employee of the Year finalists

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The surprise patrol made its way to five different schools, Superintendent Bill Husfelt leading the way, to honor its Support Employee of the Year finalists.

The top five finalists are:

  • Samantha Bennett from Margaret K. Lewis School
  • Laygyn Melendez at Parker Elementary School
  • Adrianna Hill with Bay High
  • Amanda Odom from Jinks Middle School
  • Anthony Cullen from Bay Base rounds out the top five finalists for bay district schools support employee of the year.

Congratulations to all!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Bay District Schools honors Support Employee of the Year finalists

Gulf Coast Jam Ticket Prices

President Trump predicts coronavirus vaccine will be widely available as soon as April

President Trump delivers remarks from the Rose Garden

Bay County First Responder Appreciation Luncheon

Steel homes come to Glenwood

More Local News

Don't Miss