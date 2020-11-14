Bay District Schools honors Support Employee of the Year finalists

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The surprise patrol made its way to five different schools, Superintendent Bill Husfelt leading the way, to honor its Support Employee of the Year finalists.

The top five finalists are:

Samantha Bennett from Margaret K. Lewis School

Laygyn Melendez at Parker Elementary School

Adrianna Hill with Bay High

Amanda Odom from Jinks Middle School

Anthony Cullen from Bay Base rounds out the top five finalists for bay district schools support employee of the year.

Congratulations to all!