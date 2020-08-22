Bay District responds to latest Federal subpoena

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida served a second round of subpoenas dated July 20 to Bay District Schools.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Kunz demanded all documents and communications between the District and GAC Contractors, Baldwin Container Company, BCC Waste Solutions and Gulf Container, LLC, as well as communications between any Bay District School Board member, Superintendent Bill Husfelt, every district department head and Andrew Rowell, Steven Clements, Jason Tunnell, and any GAC employee.

More on the subpoenas against Bay District Schools can be found here.

Saturday, the District issued a statement responding to the subpoenas saying that subpoenas like this were routine and that they would readily comply. The full statement is as follows:

“As a public entity, BDS routinely receives subpoenas and public records requests for everything from student records and personnel files to contracts and invoices. This is the second request for records of this nature that we have received, the first one being about a year ago, and we will comply with this one just as we did previously and in all other cases.

“We received this subpoena in late July but our board attorney requested, and was granted, an extension due to the voluminous amount of documents requested and the fact that we were intently focused on starting school as safely as possible.

“We support the FBI and the Grand Jury process and look forward to gathering all of our documents to provide to them. BDS has strict purchasing controls and board policies that govern our purchases and we expect the requestor will find continued evidence of our adherence to those.

“The subpoena is quite broad so we estimate it will take our team 5 to 10 business days to produce all of the records but we look forward to completely filling this request just as we did a year ago.

Given that this subpoena is part of an ongoing investigation, we will have no further comment on this matter.”

These subpoenas came shortly after Federal indictments against former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and former City Attorney Adam Albritton, who have both since resigned.