Bay District millage increase is defeated

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County voters voted against raising property taxes Tuesday.

The referendum proposed a 1-mill increase on property taxes in Bay County. School officials said the tax increase would be used to raise salaries in the district and on other needs.

Opponents said the district was not spending the money it had wisely.

The results were 74.77 against with 17,876 people voting no. About 6,032 people or 25.23 percent of voters were in favor of the tax.