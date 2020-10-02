Bay District demands $18,000 to media for FBI records

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The public may never see many of the documents connected to an ongoing corruption investigation in Bay County.

Bay District schools sent the media an invoice for nearly $18,000 for more than 40,000 public record documents connected to the FBI investigation into public corruption in Bay County.

In July, Assistant US Attorney Stephen Kunz demanded all documents and communications between the District and GAC Contractors, Baldwin Container Company, BCC Waste Solutions and Gulf Container, LLC.

The requests involve the Tommy Oliver stadium project and the Bay High STEM building and Fine Arts Center.

Prosecutors also demanded work GAC did related to Hurricane Michael and invoices from GAC, GAC co-owner Derwin White and any other GAC employee.

The subpoena also demands all communications between any Bay District School Board member, Superintendent Bill Husfelt, every district department head and Andrew Rowell, Steven Clements, Jason Tunnell, and any GAC employee.

The documents requested by the media are emails, text messages, and other communication between school board members and others that may or may not determine if the law was broken by local companies and public officials. Given the monetary charge, these documents may never be released for public view.

“The Office of Communications routinely charges the statutorily-permitted amounts for public records requests,” Bay District said in a statement to News 13. “In this case, we have identified anywhere from 30,000 to 60,000-plus emails that would have to be read, individually and by a person not a software program, to ensure no confidential student or employee information is contained within.”

“We have conservatively estimated this task will take more than 600 hours to complete and have generated an invoice, as we always do, in line with that estimate. In consultation with our legal team, we always use an industry standard of “one minute per email” upon which to base our estimate. Final invoices are then adjusted, up or down, based upon the actual work required if a public records requestor places the deposit and asks for the production of records.”

The district noted that they have already released thousands of other documents that did not need to be redacted.

“All other documents related to the subpoena, including thousands of invoices and pages of meeting minutes etc. have been released to the media at no charge since they did not have to be redacted,” officials wrote.

While state law is clear that almost any document produced by a government agency is public record the law also gives agencies the ability to charge the public for copies and work associated with the release of the documents.