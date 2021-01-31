Bay County’s NAACP chapter to start off Black History Month with proclamation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Black History Month begins Monday and the NAACP chapter in Bay County will start the month off with a special ceremony in Panama City.

Tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, will issue, sign and read a proclamtion designating the month of February Black History Month in Panama City.

Dr. Rufus Wood, the president of the local NAACP chapter said they wanted to make Black History Month specific to Panama City.

He also said it’s important to remember black history because it is a big part of American history.

“What we do brings us to a point of remembrance, we don’t ever want to forget the rich history of African-Americans so it would be a time to remember it, it would also be a time to bring the community together,” Wood said.

Monday’s event will be at the Panama City City Hall in room 10. Wood said the event is open to the public and they will be practicing social distancing as well as encouraging everyone to wear masks.