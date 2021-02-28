Bay County woman turns 100!

BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) —One Bay County woman is turning 100 years old!

Rose Chaknis was born on March 2nd, 1921. Family and friends gathered for a surprise outdoor party in her honor for the special day. The Gulf Tones serenaded Mrs. Rose with toe tapping barbershop music.

She has lived in Bay County since 1975, coming to Panama City from New Jersey.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki has signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday, March 2nd as Rose Chaknis Day. Mrs. Chaknis is also the mother of News 13’s very own, Amy Hoyt.