Bay County waives fee for Hurricane Sally debris drop off

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Today, the Bay County Steelfield Landfill was accepting all debris from Hurricane Sally free of charge.

Cars began lining up at Steelfield around 6:30 a.m. to take advantage of the free debris collection. Workers at the landfill say it was a lot busier than usual and they are happy to play a role in community cleanup.

This drop off is for residential storm debris only. Cory Parsons, assistant division manager of solid waste, said if you have waste you need to get rid of, come on down.

“You can dump anything from household hazardous waste whether it be paint, oil or gas, yard debris or any kind of MSW that you generate at your house,” Parsons said.

Another debris drop off will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Again, it is for residential clean up only and will be free of charge.