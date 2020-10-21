Bay County tow rates increasing for first time in 12 years

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Towing rates are going up in Bay County for the first time in 12 years after tow companies made a case to county commissioners that their costs have increased in that time frame.

At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, commissioners were presented with staff findings showing the rates of other counties across the panhandle and state…

County leaders then approved changing the rates to mirror Escambia County’s rates, which are $100 for class A tows, $200 dollars for class B and $300 for class C.

“The towing issue was brought to us by certain haulers in the community,” said County Commission Chairman, Philip “Griff” Griffitts. “The rates had not been adjusted by 2008, they presented a pretty good case to us to show us why the rates needed to be increased. Their cost of business has definitely gone up since 2008.”

The commission also approved modifying the towing ordinance to allow for future rate changes yearly, adjusting according to whether they are comparable with the rest of the towing industry.