Bay County to receive $783 thousand from BP oil spill settlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County general fund is getting some much-needed extra money after a damages settlement from the BP oil spill has been decided upon.

The county is set to receive $783 thousand following a punitive damages settlement agreement with Halliburton Energy Services, Inc. and Transocean.

This comes more than ten years after the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the largest marine oil spill in history.

County leaders said Tuesday that the money is coming at a good time, since Hurricane Michael and now the COVID-19 pandemic has put dents in the county’s general fund.

“We obviously have our budget challenges after Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic, so we’re glad to see this money come in,” said Bay County Commission Chairman “Griff” Griffitts. “We’ll be able to put it to good use and fill in some of those holes that those crises have brought to our attention over the last couple of years.

The county’s damage claim was filed ten years ago; their attorneys recently arrived at the settlement.