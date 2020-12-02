Bay County to purchase six new ambulances through CARES Act funding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six new ambulances are coming to Bay County after county leaders approved the measure at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Commissioners are using CARES Act funding to purchase the new emergency vehicles which Bay County Chairman Robert Carroll said is a “great opportunity” that otherwise would not have been available.

He said they were already planning on purchasing three new ambulances but the funding allows them to buy three additional vehicles for six in total.

“The wear and tear is great on an ambulance,” Carroll said. “Now we have an opportunity with some CARES money to update our fleet so this is a great opportunity for us to get new vehicles and update the fleet. We spend probably 300 thousand dollars or more just in maintenance every year.”

Carroll said the county purchased new ambulances just two years ago, but high wear and tear requires costly maintenance.