Bay County to offer Waste Amnesty Days

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking to get rid of some bulk trash, Bay County is here to help.

Bay County’s biannual Waste Amnesty days will be Friday, April 16 and Saturday April 17 from 7 a.m. To 4:30 p.m. at the Steelfield landfill located at 11411 Landfill Road in West Bay, off State 79.

Residents may drop off their yard debris, household garbage and hazardous waste at no charge.

This event is open to Bay County residents only, and proof of residency is required.

Some of the following materials that will be accepted are tires, yard debris, and appliances.

Solid Waste Division Manager, Glenn Ogborn said the event is a great opportunity to beautify Bay County, and its grown increasingly popular especially after Hurricane Michael.

“This is something we do as a service to the community, giving people an opportunity to clean up their properties and also dispose of household hazardous waste properly without concern about it damaging the local environment,” said Ogborn.

He added it even gives residents the opportunity to do some Spring cleaning.

“It basically gives the citizens of Bay County the opportunity to clean up their households, and pick up the things that have been laying around in the backyard, the unused kids toys, swing sets, anything,” Ogborn said.

Bay County will not accept gas cylinders, explosive materials, ammunition or flares. However, residential-sized propane tanks are accepted.