Bay County to host Easter Eggstravaganza

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay County is putting on a Easter event that is sure to make every bunny hoppy and filled with cheer!

Bay County Parks and Recreation will host a drive-through Easter Eggstravaganza at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at the Majette Dunes Disc Golf Course, located at 5304 Old Majette Tower Road, Panama City.

“We’re excited to have some fun and see the kids out and about, all while being safe at the same time,” said Jason Jowers, Assistant General Services Director for Bay County.

Easter goodie bags will be handed out by the Easter Bunny and his helpers while supplies last. The event will also feature a “prize egg hunt” at several county parks, including Ira Hutchinson, Harder’s Park, Lake Powell, Under the Oaks, Simmons Park and the M.B Miller County Pier, where prize eggs will be hidden somewhere at the park and may be redeemed for a special prize basket. Only one egg may be redeemed per person.

Staff will be on site at 5304 Majette Tower Rd. Panama City, FL 32404 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday should a prize egg be found. On weekdays staff will be in the office from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contestants have until April 1st to redeem their prize.